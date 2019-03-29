Foodie Friday: Sugar & Smoke Brazen BBQ in Putnam

PUTNAM — Just about anyone can barbecue, but not everyone can do it just right!

Enter Sugar & Smoke in Putnam where every bite is filled with bold flavors that’ll have foodies begging for more.

Everything is made in house – from sauces – to sides – to all the meats – and it’s just plain good!

From ribs and brisket to pulled pork and sandwiches like the smoked Cubano or pork belly BLT that will no doubt satisfy you.

“We put a lot of thought into every recipe,” said co-owner Darrell Minkler. “It’s important that people can taste the difference in our menu versus others.”

And it’s all in the smoker. Just about everything on the menu gets smoked using hickory & red oak wood, that along with homemade rubs and sauces, creates unique flavors that are amazing.

This small, mostly take-out shop has a little something for everyone too. Vegetarians have plenty of options like the killer bean chili. And, if you like tacos with some attitude, they’ve got those too! The Asian chicken or pork carnitas will flat out knock your socks off with plenty of palette pleasing ingredients.

“I’ve stopped on 3 occasions for lunch. I feel that they’re the best BBQ in CT,” wrote Paul M. in a social media review. “I’ve tried probably close to a dozen places. The brisket was perfect! Smoked Cubano and smoked pork belly blt… Omg!”

And just in case you wanted something a little sweet, the homemade desserts are to die for. The coconut cake and s’mores bar will cap any meal.

“I’m the sugar,” laughed Elizabeth Wolter, who co-owns the BBQ joint with Minkler. “I worked in a bakery and Darrell loves smoking meat so that’s where the name came from, so it works well.”

Yes it does, trust me!