Justice Dept. expects to release Mueller report to Congress by 'mid-April, if not sooner'

The Justice Department will have special counsel Robert Mueller’s report ready to release by “mid-April, if not sooner,” Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday.

In a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees, Barr said his department is “well along” making redactions, with the assistance of the special counsel. Barr said the report is “nearly 400 pages long,” not including appendices and tables and “sets forth the Special Counsel’s findings, his analysis, and the reasons for his conclusions.”

Barr offered to testify after the report is released, suggesting May 1 for the Senate committee and May 2 for the House committee.

Barr wrote that he and Mueller were working to redact four types of information from the report: grand jury material, sensitive intelligence material, information that involves ongoing investigations, and “information that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties.”

But the redactions Barr is working on are unlikely to satisfy Democrats. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York asked Barr to work with the committee to ask the courts to make grand jury information public, according to a Democratic aide, who said Barr would not commit to doing so in a call earlier this week.

Democrats argue there is precedent for releasing grand jury material, and the aide said they see that as the “primary obstacle” to making the full Mueller report public.