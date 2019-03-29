Police: East Haddam middle school student arrested, charged with making violent threats

Posted 12:26 PM, March 29, 2019, by

Written by Nadine Bourne 

EAST HADDAM — East Haddam Police said they arrested an eight-grade student on Tuesday at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School after threatening violence.

The East Haddam student reportedly made the violent threats against staff and students. At 2:30 p.m., the police were called to the middle school and later arrested the student.

According to police, the accused juvenile is being charged with first degree threatening and breach of peace.

The student was released from custody and was returned to his parents. The student is set to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court to answer to the charges.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.