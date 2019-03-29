× Police: East Haddam middle school student arrested, charged with making violent threats

Written by Nadine Bourne

EAST HADDAM — East Haddam Police said they arrested an eight-grade student on Tuesday at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School after threatening violence.

The East Haddam student reportedly made the violent threats against staff and students. At 2:30 p.m., the police were called to the middle school and later arrested the student.

According to police, the accused juvenile is being charged with first degree threatening and breach of peace.

The student was released from custody and was returned to his parents. The student is set to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court to answer to the charges.