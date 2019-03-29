Potential showers for Friday; Saturday is warm!

Today won’t be as nice as the weather we’ve had the last few days. A front hanging out nearby will keep a lot of clouds overhead and provide a few showers. While we do have that shower chance, today doesn’t look like a washout or an all-day rainfall. The best chance for consistent rain is in northwest CT, with drier weather at times in southern CT. High temperatures will be in the 50s, but any sunshine could lead to a quick warmup to around 60 degrees in a few towns.

Saturday’s still looking like a nice warm day. Even though we’ll have abundant cloud cover at times, temperatures will likely rise into the 60s! This is the peak of the warmth before a cold front slides through on Sunday.

This front will bring us a period of rain in the morning through mid afternoon. Temperatures will cool off during the afternoon and evening, with high temperatures near 50 as we start off next week.

Some years, it feels like we jump straight from snowstorms to summertime, and this year we’re really just easing our way into some warmer weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Still mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower but otherwise dry. Lows: 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for sun. Mild, breezy. Mid-upper 60s. 50s-near 60 shore.

SUNDAY: Breezy with a period of rain in the morning – mid afternoon. Breezy with falling temps in the afternoon. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 40s.

