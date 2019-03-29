Suspects in Hartford shooting, chase appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Thursday afternoon Jose Ramos and Anthony Torres were driving down Hillside Ave in a Black Honda Accord. Allegedly, the two convicted drug dealers decided to shoot at another car on Hillside Ave. The bad news for them, was that inside the other car were two undercover Hartford Cops. Both Suspects were arraigned today, and it was clear it’s been a long 24 hours for them.

Anthony Torres appeared in court first. It turns out when this all happened on Thursday, he was already out on bond from other active cases in Manchester, and he has a criminal history already. Attorney Wesley Spears argued that his client did not know the other car had cops in it.

Attorney Wesley Spears told the court, “I know the court is concerned because police were involved in this incident, but the court also hast to recognize that the police involvement was unknown to my client because they were in an unmarked car.” The Judge responded immediately, “And the court notes that he was not charged with conspiracy to commit assault on a police officer.”

The Court raised Torres’s cash bond to $500,000. Next was the alleged shooter, Jose Ramos. He’s also is a convicted drug dealer, and no stranger to the court, including multiple convictions for narcotics at the state and federal level.

Ramos had his bond bumped up $750,000. Both Hartford detectives are back on the street today. A loaded 45 has been taken off the streets, the two suspects will be back in court in couple weeks.

