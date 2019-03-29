× ‘The Children’s Museum’ looking to move from current West Hartford location

WEST HARTFORD — The Children’s Museum in West Hartford is looking for a new place to call home.

At the moment, they are currently on a month to month basis with Kingswood-Oxford, who owns the land the museum is at currently.

They have been looking to relocate for about nine years, and at one point in 2016 was eyeing up the UConn campus in West Hartford that would soon be available. That proposal ultimately failed.

Michael Werle, the Executive Director for the Children’s Museum Group, said that Kingswood-Oxford has been accommodating during the relocation attempts, and there’s no set due date on when the museum needs to move.

At this time, the museum is looking at the former site of the Hartford College for Women as a possibility to move to.

Wherever they go, the museum is adamant that Conny the Whale will always be with them, and they can’t ever imagine leaving the whale behind.