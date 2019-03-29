Governor, DOT Commissioner, elected officials address a massive equipment failure on the New Haven line

WESTPORT — The loss of a power transformer has trains running on just 50% of their normal power causing major delays.

Governor Ned Lamont says that the failure is emblematic of why the state needs to take proactive steps to modernize Connecticut’s aging infrastructure.

According to Metro-North:

New Haven Line customers between New Haven and Stamford should anticipate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes due to the loss of one of the two transformers at Sasco Creek substation in the vicinity of Green’s Farms. The substation supplies electricity to New Haven Line trains and as a result trains are operating with a 50 percent power restriction between Norwalk and Bridgeport stations.

The MTA said the Devon substation suffered a fire in February and a replacement is not scheduled to be in service until the fall.

Over 125,000 people ride the New Haven Line during the week. At 39 million annual passengers, it ranks as the busiest rail line in the United States.