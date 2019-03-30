× Couple sought for taking 3 children from Waterbury extradited back to CT from Texas

WATERBURY – Police say that Waterbury Detectives and United States Marshals extradited Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy back to Connecticut on Friday.

On February 16, 2019, McGrath and Joy took three minor children from a DCF supervised visitation at a fast-food restaurant in Waterbury.

After a lengthy investigation involving numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, McGrath, Joy and the three children were located in Mexico. The three children were safe. DCF coordinated and directly assisted in returning the three children to their guardian.

U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the Mexican Federal Police, transported McGrath and Joy to the Denton County Sheriff’s Department in Texas where they have been held awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

The Waterbury Police applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy. Both were booked and charged with: Custodial Interference (3 counts) and Risk of Injury (3 counts).

Both Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy are each being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment at GA-4 in Waterbury.