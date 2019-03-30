× PD: Assault, weapons charges for man behind shooting that shut down Enfield neighborhood

ENFIELD — Enfield Police arrested a local man for a shooting that shut down a neighborhood for several hours Friday morning.

22-year-old Nathaniel Rodriquez, of 56 Alden Avenue, was charged with 1st degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, 2nd degree Assault with a Firearm, Altering ID Marking on a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and other charges.

Chief Alaric Fox told FOX61 police were called to the Alden Avenue area at 10:22 a.m. Friday for reported gunshots. Officers located one man who was shot in leg. He was later identified as Jonny Pujols of Massachusetts who was treated and released at Hartford Hospital. Officers also recovered a firearm in a parking lot at the scene.

Fox says a “very preliminary” investigation indicates the shooting resulted from a dispute over the sale of jewelry. They believed the other party in the dispute was in his residence, a 2nd floor apartment at 56 Alden Avenue.

Chief Fox says because of the shooting and likely presence of firearms, and no urgency because related to any hostage or other wounded people, police took their time to secure the area, bring in tactical teams, get messages sent out over Everbridge and social media to people in the area, and made sure schools & neighborhood secured.

Once that was done they made contact with the man in 56 Alden, and were able to take him into custody without incident. He is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story; Carmen Chau will have more on the FOX61 News at 4 & 5 p.m.