Dog rescued in Harwinton after falling through ice

HARWINTON — A dog was saved after it fell through the ice Saturday.

According to the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the dog wandered out onto thin ice at the recreation/conversation area at Routes 4 and 118 and fell through.

Three people attempted to save the dog and entered the water.

When firefighters arrived, the three people were out of the water and bystanders were helping them.

The dog safely made it out of the water and the three people were transported to the hospital for any a possible injuries.

