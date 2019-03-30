Ex-con among nominees to panel that picks prosecutor

Posted 5:55 PM, March 30, 2019, by

Photo credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

HARTFORD — A convicted felon who turned his life around, won acclaim as a published poet and graduated from Yale Law School has been nominated by Gov. Ned Lamont to serve on a state panel that appoints prosecutors.

Reginald Dwayne Betts is among six people nominated by the Democratic governor Friday to serve on the Criminal Justice Commission.

Betts says he looks forward to using his experience with the criminal justice system to appoint state prosecutors.

The 38-year-old Betts has felony convictions for a carjacking he committed in Virginia two decades ago as a teenager. He served eight years in prison. He received approval to practice law in Connecticut in 2017.

Lamont has renominated state Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to serve as chairman of the Criminal Justice Commission.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.