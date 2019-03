WINDHAM – Fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at an old factory in Windham.

Crews responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the fire at the brick building on Machine Shop Hill Road. Windham firefighters are being aided by departments from Lebanon and other surrounding towns.

Route 32, a major artery in the area, is closed at Route 203 because of the fire.

FOX61’s Taylor DiChello is en route; we’ll have live reports beginning on the FOX61 News at 6am.