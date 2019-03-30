× Hartford Police investigating severely burned toddler

HARTFORD – Police say detectives are investigating how a 2-year-old suffered burns to the feet and lower legs.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Hartford Police were a home in the capital city where they found the child with 2nd-degree burns. The mother said the child was burned during a bath given to the child at noon on Friday.

1st degree burns only affect the outer layer of skin; 2nd degree burns can cause pain, redness, swelling, and blistering, and penetrate to the 2nd layer of skin. 3rd degree burns affect tissues beneath the skin.

The child was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Police have notified the Department of Children and Families, and the Hartford Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

Police are withholding the names and address to protect the child’s privacy.