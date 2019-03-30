Into the 60’s Saturday as sun breaks through; temps and rain fall on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a nice mild early spring day. Stubborn morning clouds will break for some sunshine midday. But even a little sun can go a long way, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

A cold front Sunday will bring us back to reality. Sunday will start and finish dry with some rain in the middle. Temperatures will begin in the 50s in the morning, turning cooler with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

It will turn cooler (but not cold) Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs near 50 degrees.

We're on the WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday of next week. There's a big coastal storm lurking offshore. For now the bulk of the storm stays out to sea with the chance for just a few showers. But a period of heavier rain and gusty winds are possible if the storm trends closer. It wouldn't be out of the question (although it's unlikely at the moment) for us to get a little mixing if this storm were the right track and intensity. For now, don't worry about it but it's worth watching.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Still mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower but otherwise dry. Lows: 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun. Mild, breezy. low-mid 60s. 50s-near 60 shore.

SUNDAY: A period of rain midday into the afternoon. Breezy with falling temps in the afternoon. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Coastal storm nearby. Breezy, chance showers. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 50s.

