Man dies after motorcycle crash in Willington

WILLINGTON — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Willington Saturday.

State Police said that they responded to the area of Route 32 at the intersection of Interstate 84 on calls of a serious motorcycle accident.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high-speed and passed two vehicles in a no passing zone. The motorcyclist, identified as Bryan Alexander of Tolland, hit a dirt shoulder which sent him across the road.

Alexander,38, lost control of the bike and hit a utility pole.

Police said that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding to the crash to please reach out to Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.