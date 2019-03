GLASTONBURY — No one was injured as multiple departments battled a Glastonbury house fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to Cooper Drive around 5 p.m. on calls of a structure fire.

There was fire throughout the yard and spread to a shed, fencing, and surrounding brush.

Multiple departments of the surrounding towns also helped battle the fire including Wethersfield, Portland, and Hebron.

Firefighters said that no one was hurt.