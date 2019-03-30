North Stonington dad goes viral for singing opera at Disney World

The video that was posted to social media almost two weeks ago has gotten close to 10-thousand likes and over 2-thousand retweets on Twitter alone.

"When I put it on Twitter, it shows every single tweet, so it’s just constant buzz, buzz, buzz," said Justin Gigliello.

30-year old Gigliello of North Stonington was on their eight-day vacation at Disney World . Inside the Grand Floridian was a pianist. His six-year old daughter Lilah went him to the pianist and asked him if he could play "Ava Maria?"

Instantly, Gigliello started belting out the song opera style.

"People were standing on every level clapping and just watching and you could tell some of them just stopped in their tracks," said Gigliello.