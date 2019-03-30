PD: man shot multiple times on street in New Haven

Posted 9:02 AM, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, March 30, 2019

NEW HAVEN – Police say a city man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times on a city street.

Police say they were alerted by their ShotSpotter system at 2:40 a.m. Saturday of gunfire on Elm Street at Howe Street. Multiple 911 calls followed, reporting a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and arm.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

