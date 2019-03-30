× Police arrest man for shooting, weapons violations after incident shut down Enfield neighborhood.

ENFIELD — Enfield Police charged a local man for a shooting that shut down a neighborhood for several hours on Friday morning.

22-year-old Nathaniel Rodriquez, of 56 Alden Avenue, was charged with 1st degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, 2nd degree Assault with a Firearm, Altering ID Marking on a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and other charges.

Chief Alaric Fox told FOX61 police were called to the Alden Avenue area at 10:22 a.m. Friday for reported gunshots. Officers located one man who was shot in leg. He was later identified as Jonny Pujols of Massachusetts who was treated and released at Hartford Hospital. Officers also recovered a firearm in a parking lot at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooter had fled into the home at 56 Alden Avenue. Chief Fox says because of the possibility of other firearms, police took their time to secure the area, bring in tactical teams, and get messages to residents to shelter in place.

Eventually the suspect, Rogriquez, contacted police, and surrendered without incident. Alden Avenue was blocked off for about two hours.

Fox says a “very preliminary” investigation indicates the shooting resulted from a dispute over the sale of jewelry.