2 students injured, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at University of Hartford
HARTFORD — Two students were stabbed on the University of Hartford Sunday.
According to Hartford police the stabbing happened inside a dorm on campus.
A 19 year-old and 21 year-old were stabbed multiple times. The 19 year-old is in critical condition.
Another 21 year-old was arrested for their connection to the stabbing. Police said that the suspect could be facing assault in the first degree but those charges could be upgraded.
41.765804 -72.673372