2 students injured, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at University of Hartford

HARTFORD — Two students were stabbed on the University of Hartford Sunday.

According to Hartford police the stabbing happened inside a dorm on campus.

A 19 year-old and 21 year-old were stabbed multiple times. The 19 year-old is in critical condition.

Another 21 year-old was arrested for their connection to the stabbing. Police said that the suspect could be facing assault in the first degree but those charges could be upgraded.

access to campus is currently closed. further information to follow — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) March 31, 2019

Emergency on Main Campus. Police activity in the area of Village quad 2. More info to follow — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) March 31, 2019

Hartford Police investigating stabbing incident at University of Hartford (dorm area). School not on lockdown-campus is clear. Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division on their way. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 31, 2019