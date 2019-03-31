2 students injured, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at University of Hartford

Posted 2:14 PM, March 31, 2019

HARTFORD — Two students were stabbed on the University of Hartford Sunday.

According to Hartford police the stabbing happened inside a dorm on campus.

A 19 year-old and 21 year-old were stabbed multiple times. The 19 year-old is in critical condition.

Another 21 year-old was arrested for their connection to the stabbing. Police said that the suspect could be facing assault in the first degree but those charges could be upgraded.

