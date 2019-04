× Firefighters respond to fire in Norwich

NORWICH — Firefighters have responded to a fire in Norwich Sunday evening.

First responders were dispatched to 19 McKinley Avenue.

It is unknown if anyone is injured or displaced at this time.

The Norwich Firefighters Local 892 Facebook page, posted a video of the fire.

The fire seemed to be coming from the upper floor and through the roof.

Norwich Public Utilities said that the fire has impacted power for part of Downtown Norwich.