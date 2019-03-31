Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in South L.A. Shooting; 2 Others Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting outside the artist's store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, theTimes reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

According to KTLA, police said two additional male victims were also transported to a hospital and were in stable condition.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description.

