Sunday showers cool things off; tracking 2 storms for later in week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front Sunday is bringing us back to reality. Temperatures began in the 50s this morning, but after some rain showers this afternoon, temps will fall this evening.

It will turn cooler (but not cold) Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees.

We're on the WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday. There's a big coastal storm lurking offshore. For now the bulk of the storm stays out to sea with the chance for just a few showers. But a period of heavier rain and gusty winds are possible if the storm trends closer.

We're also tracking a second storm for late Friday into Saturday that could bring us more rain. We'll keep you updated.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Showers midday through mid-afternoon. Breezy temperatures falling through the afternoon and evening. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Coastal storm nearby. Breezy, chance showers. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain. High: 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli