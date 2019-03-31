Sunday showers cool things off; tracking 2 storms for later in week

It will turn cooler (but not cold) Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees.
We're on the WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday. There's a big coastal storm lurking offshore. For now the bulk of the storm stays out to sea with the chance for just a few showers. But a period of heavier rain and gusty winds are possible if the storm trends closer.
We're also tracking a second storm for late Friday into Saturday that could bring us more rain. We'll keep you updated.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Showers midday through mid-afternoon. Breezy temperatures falling through the afternoon and evening. High: 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Coastal storm nearby. Breezy, chance showers. High: Low 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain. High: 50s.
