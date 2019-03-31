The Final Four is set: Virginia vs. Auburn and Michigan State vs. Texas Tech

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 31: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers celebrates with his team after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 77-71 in the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — OK, college basketball fans, the suspense will end soon. The Final Four has been decided.

Here’s what you need to know about the games to be played in Minneapolis.

Next Saturday, Virginia will face Auburn, followed by Michigan State vs. Texas Tech.

The first game is tentatively scheduled to start at 6:09 p.m. ET and the second game at 8:49 p.m. ET.

On April 8, the winners of those games will face each other in the championship game.

All the Final Four games will be played in Minneapolis and will be televised by CBS.

On Sunday, Auburn beat Kentucky in overtime 77-71 to win the Midwest Regional. Then Michigan State defeated Duke 68-67 to win the East Regional. Duke was led by Zion Williamson, the college game’s dominant player, and had been the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.

On Saturday, Virginia advanced by beating Purdue in the South Regional and Texas Tech defeated Gonzaga in the West Region.

