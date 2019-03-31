The Real Story — Recreational Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Should recreational marijuana be legalized in Connecticut? It would boost the state's finances and be strictly regulated, but opponents warn of harmful effects on mental health, and fear that it would encourage more young people to try pot. A debate featuring two members of the House: Rep. Art O'Neill (R) Southbury. Rep. Mike D'Agostino (D) Hamden 41.765438 -72.687182 Related stories Bill to establish retail marijuana market clears committee The Real Story — Rep. John Larson State tourism, tolls and marijuana take focus for Democratic House leaders Merits and concerns of legal recreational pot debated in front of lawmakers