Congressman John Larson reacts to the first news about the Mueller Report (A.G. Bob Barr's summary of the principal conclusions of the report), and to the demands of fellow Democrats to see the full report. He also discusses calls for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to resign. Republicans claim Schiff has falsely alleged Trump Campaign collusion with the Russians, even though Barr's summary says Mueller concluded there was no collusion.

Larson's bill to save Social Security has already had three hearings, and he explains why he feels good about its chances of passage, despite Republican objections to the tax increases that go with it.