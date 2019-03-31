UConn to host day-long forum on self-driving cars
STORRS– The University of Connecticut is hosting a daylong forum exploring the future of self-driving cars and other autonomous vehicles.
The event, “Putting Humans in the AV driver’s seat: Autonomous vehicles_People, Policy & Law,” takes place Monday on campus.
It will include scientists, insurance professionals, legal experts and pioneers in technology-driven transportation.
Topics will include the hopes and fears of those working toward a driverless car, advances in urban transportation systems and the legal and insurance ramifications of autonomous vehicle technology.
The forum is sponsored by Travelers.
