UConn women’s basketball team beats Louisville, advances to Final Four

Posted 2:03 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, March 31, 2019

ALBANY — The UConn women’s basketball team is making another NCAA Final Four appearance.

The Huskies defeated the Louisville Cardinals in a close one.

In the dying moments of the game, it seemed like the Cardinals poised for a comeback win.

The Huskies though, were able to close it out due to some clutch free throws by Katie Lou Samuelson and co.

This is the twelfth Final Four appearance in a row for Connecticut and twentieth overall.

