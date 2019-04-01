2 students injured, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at University of Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- One student is in critical condition and another student is injured after a double stabbing at a Hartford University.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, two students were stabbed inside an on-campus apartment at the University of Hartford.

All three students were rehearsing a scene from a movie for a school assignment when the suspect then stabbed both victims unexpectedly, according to Hartford Police.

A 21-year-old male was stabbed once in the chest and four times in the back. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back, according to Hartford PD.

Both victims were taken to St. Francis hospital. The 21-year-old victim is now in stable condition and the 19-year-old victim is listed in critical condition.

The suspect in custody is 21-year-old Jake Wascher of San Diego, California. Wascher fled the scene, but surrendered to police two hours later after running into the nearby woods.

Wascher is now facing two counts of first degree assault and two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder.

“It happened very close to where I live too, so it was just like initial shock, like what's going and everything, then we slowly started getting texts we’re in lock down, there’s nobody leaving campus and all that stuff and it was just so crazy,” University of Hartford senior Haley Milone said.

The University released a public statement saying that "...campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus."

Both the suspect and victims are University of Hartford students.

Wascher is being held on a million dollar bond and will be arraigned Monday morning.

Suspect in custody. Lockdown is lifted. No threat on campus. More information will be provided as soon as possible. — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) March 31, 2019

access to campus is currently closed. further information to follow — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) March 31, 2019

Emergency on Main Campus. Police activity in the area of Village quad 2. More info to follow — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) March 31, 2019

Hartford Police investigating stabbing incident at University of Hartford (dorm area). School not on lockdown-campus is clear. Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division on their way. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 31, 2019