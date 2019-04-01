× Ariana Grande’s newest music video appears to have been shot in Connecticut

UNCASVILLE – Ariana Grande appears to have been pretty busy just hours before performing a sold out show at Mohegan Sun on Saturday.

The Grammy-winner’s new music video for her song “Monopoly,” featuring Victoria Monét, appears to have been shot on a rooftop at the resort and casino. Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” stopped at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday.

to friendship, freedom, protecting your energy 🧚🏼‍♂️ and staying right in your bag 🖤 we love you #MONOPOLY https://t.co/Y0DxsvVXt3 @VictoriaMonet pic.twitter.com/usWNvvkdNx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

As soon as the video was released Monday, local fans speculated if the setting was a Mohegan rooftop. “Was her music video for ‘Monopoly’ filmed at Mohegan?” one fan tweeted, “I’m like 99% sure it was.”

But Grande may have answered that question before the video was even posted. “The mv was shot at Mohegan Sun! She told us at soundcheck on Saturday,” another fan tweeted.

The video for Grande’s previous single “7 Rings” has 299 million views on YouTube. The song has spent eight weeks on the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

FOX 61 has reached out to Mohegan Sun but has not heard back.

Warning, video includes profanity.