Battle for tolls in CT heat up in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL -- Opponents of tolls gathered in Rocky Hill Monday evening to protest before a town meeting on the issue.

Members of the grassroots organization, “No Tolls CT,” planned the protest right before heading to town hall for a city council meeting.

“I thought what a perfect opportunity for us to get together, send a message to the governor and send a message to our town leaders that is an absolutely horrible idea and we can’t afford it,” Lisa Marotta said.

State Senator Matt Lesser also spoke during the meeting, stressing the need for money to fix struggling infrastructure throughout Rocky Hill.

“If our bridges are falling down, that’s intolerable, that’s not good for business or for the state and Connecticut is a little unusual, we’re the only state on the east coast that doesn’t have any kind of tolling,” Senator Lesser said.

Senator Lesser said there is the potential for tolling to affect Rocky Hill directly if tolls are placed along Interstate 91.

Council members have not yet set a date to vote on a no tolling resolution. The resolution is to send the message to the Capital that tolls are not welcomed in Connecticut.