SOUTHINGTON — The Southington Fire Department tweeted Monday afternoon that units are on the scene of a working fire.

The fire is at 764 Marion Avenue.

Officials say mutual aid was called in to the scene as well as for station coverage.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries, or road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.

