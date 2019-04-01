Bridgeport City councilwoman’s son shot and injured over the weekend

Posted 12:19 PM, April 1, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport city councilwoman whose son was shot over the weekend is calling for a serious look at violence in the city.

According to city spokeswoman Rowena White, the three people shot Saturday were 48-year-old Dennis Moye, 40-year-old Ronnie Pernell and 38-year-old Christopher Nichols. Moye is the son of Democratic Councilwoman Denese Taylor-Moye.

The Connecticut Post reports that none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three were attending funeral services for Nichols’ mother.

Taylor-Moye says she is upset by the apparent random nature of the shooting, saying her son and the other victims where “just standing around talking” in a parking lot after the funeral.

No arrests have been announced.

