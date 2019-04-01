Caught on Camera: CTtransit driver assaulted with cane, then fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police said a New Haven man was arrested and charged after assaulting a CTtransit driver with a cane on March 4.

Hamden Police Department said 65-year-old William Horn has been charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace.

According to the Department of Transportation, Horn and a CTtransit bus driver, Stefan Knox, were involved in a verbal dispute while riding through the Hamden area.

FOX61 obtained surveillance video of the altercation which shows the driver being struck with a cane by another man. CTtransit said after the fight de-escalated, Knox went back after Horn, which prompted the DOT’s decision to fire him.

DOT released the following statement:

"The dangerous assault on the bus operator was absolutely unacceptable. The driver understandably and rightfully defended and protected himself upon being attacked. Unfortunately, after the incident had been deescalated and the bus operator had left the area while police were en route, the operator chose to return and physically re-engaged his assailant, without provocation. Physically engaging the assailant, the second time was inappropriate and dangerous.”

No other details have been released.