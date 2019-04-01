Celebrities reflect, pay tribute to LA’s Nipsey Hussle

The hip-hop community is in mourning and an outpouring of love and condolences for Nipsey Hussle continue, following the tragic shooting death of the Grammy-nominated rapper outside of his Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Drake, Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rihanna, Cardi B, Diddy and Snoop Dogg were among the many artists who expressed their shock and condolences and paid tribute to Hussle on social media, along with countless fans across the country and athletes LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

“You were about something.. positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak.. and because of that You inspired millions.. millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars,” Pharrell tweeted.

“God just lost a Son, a son just lost his father, a family just lost their king & hip hop just lost one of their elite,” Ludacris added in a post on Instagram.

While Hussle saw much success in his music career, he often showed a desire to be more than just a rapper, finding new ways to define and impact his community through other business ventures.

In fact, he launched the Too Big To Fail initiative in collaboration with Vector90, which focuses on bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs to inner-city and undeserved areas. Hussle said he wanted the program to be a “bridge between Silicon Valley and the inner-city,” serving as a center for the youth in his hometown of Crenshaw to gain access to the resources they need to revitalize their creative juices.

Although the program was set to launch in LA, Hussle looked to expand Too Big To Fail across the country into areas such as Washington DC, Atlanta, and Baltimore

Nipsey Hussle leaves to mourn his two children — daughter, Emani and son, Kross, along with his girlfriend of five years, actress Lauren London.

While the rapper was loved by many people, fans and colleagues have also shared an abundance of love and support for London, whom Hussle shared his son with.

In the wake of this tragedy, Hussle’s debut album, Victory Lap has soared on Amazon and iTunes.

See the condolences shared below, as people remember Nipsey Hussle’s life and contribution to his LA community and the hip-hop culture.