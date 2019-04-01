× Cops with a higher calling; Mount Kilimanjaro

BOLTON – The name is catchy, their objective lofty; They call themselves Cops Conquering Kilimanjaro for a Cause.

Longtime outdoorsman and Cheshire Police officer David Maliar began recruiting fellow cops to make the trip to Tanzania and climb Mount Kilimanjaro, 14 have already signed on. The police officers (with one or two who are civilians) are currently raising money for their epic journey to Africa, all of them are united in raising money for the Special Olympics of Connecticut.

Maliar said, “the more attention you gain the more awareness is brought to the Special Olympics and the more money we can make for them.” Maliar said he hopes the trip will raise about 140 thousand dollars for Special Olympians in the area.

On a training hike at Bolton Notch State Park, Lieutenant Tim Bernier from the Guilford Police Department said, “this will certainly be the biggest hike I’ll ever go on but I love being outside in the woods and climbing so I am definitely looking forward to this challenge.” The group will head to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro in February of 2020. “Maliar added, “we have to train and raise money… I think it’s a great cause.”

The group headed for the climb includes officers from departments in Cheshire, Wilton, Naugatuck, Putnam, Watertown, and Guilford. Click here for more information and to support the Cops Conquering Kilimanjaro for a Cause