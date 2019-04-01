Fox News host apologizes for graphic saying Trump to cut ‘U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries’

NEW YORK CITY – “Fox & Friends Weekend” apologized Sunday after a graphic on the show claimed President Donald Trump cut aid to “3 Mexican countries.”

The graphic went on the air at the start of the show as the hosts Ed Henry, Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth discussed the State Department’s plan to cut foreign assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Trump has threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border.

The show later apologized on the air, saying the graphic was inaccurate.

“Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic on the screen while talking about this very story.

“We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”