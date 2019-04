Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- It was a story book season the Academy of Science and Innovation - a magnet school in New Britain whose basketball team posted a combined 8-47 record in their first 3 years.

Fast forward to this past season, they finished the year with over 20 wins and just two losses, capped off with a Division 5 state title.

FOX61's Sports Producer Bobby Martinez has the story.