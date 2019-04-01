Gas leak at Glastonbury High School causes students to be moved to gym

Posted 12:27 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, April 1, 2019

GLASTONBURY — Officials said a gas leak at Glastonbury high school forced students to be moved into the gym.

Officials said crews were called to the high school around 11:40 am after a stove in a classroom leaked. The leak has since been shut down.  The gas company is on scene along with the fire department.

They said the smell spread throughout the first floor. Students have been moved to the gym through fire marshal’s approval.

Officials said students will resume class when smell is gone but did not know when that would be.

Google Map for coordinates 41.701566 by -72.593624.

