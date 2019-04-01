Grants in West Hartford closes

WEST HARTFORD — A mainstay in West Hartford Center, the restaurant Grants has closed it’s doors.

The owner, Billy Grant, said in a statement he and his brothers made the decision to close the dining establishment after 17 years.

Grant released the following statement.

It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that after 17 years, my brothers and I made the difficult decision to close Grant’s Restaurant and Bar.

First and foremost, we would like to thank all of the many hardworking employees who have worked with us throughout the years. Your dedication was greatly appreciated. We truly miss many of you from the past years and will most deeply miss the ones that have worked so hard over the past several months.

We would also like to thank all of our customers. We would not have been in existence for this long without you. There are many of you who have been long standing customers over the years and your loyalty and support has most definitely been appreciated. We hope to continue serving you at either of our Bricco restaurants.

Last but most definitely not least, thank you to the town of West Hartford, the media, my fellow colleagues in the greater Hartford and beyond community, the farmers and suppliers … we appreciate you.

We are doing our best to work with the staff to find them opportunities within our own organization. We would love for Chef Ashley to work at one of our other two locations.

Even though we are closing this chapter, it is not goodbye and we look forward to our continued relationship in the future. We hope to keep seeing many of you at Restaurant Bricco and Bricco Trattoria.