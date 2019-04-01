Gusty breeze, cooler Monday with temps in the mid-40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Monday and welcome to April! It's a cold start to the day, so you may find yourself reaching for that heavier jacket but you can leave the umbrella at home. Yesterday's rain was due to a cold front, and that's why we have some chillier weather out there today. It's also quite breezy as wind gusts will reach 25-30 mph at times. At least the weather will stay quiet, with partly cloudy skies during the day.

Tuesday will be quiet as well, and slightly warmer with highs around 50 degrees.

We're on the WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday. There's a big coastal storm lurking offshore, and we may get grazed by it as it moves past our area. At this point it's not looking like we get a total soaker out of this, but in eastern CT there is a decent chance for a bit of rain on Wednesday morning. Because we're right on the fringe of this, a period of heavier rain and gusty winds are possible for all of CT if the storm trends closer.

A much drier airmass will fill in afterwards, with highs in the low/mid 50s for Thursday. By Friday we're tracking a second storm for late Friday into Saturday that could bring us a few more rain showers. We'll keep you updated.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cool. A gusty breeze from the northwest at 15-30 mph. High: Mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows: 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Coastal storm nearby. Breezy, chance showers. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain. High: 50s.

