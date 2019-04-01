Lamont announces new plans to fight opioid addiction

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says new statewide efforts to fight opioid addiction will include an education campaign and a smartphone app.

The Democratic governor and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (BY’-suh-wits) announced the measures Monday, saying they hoped they will save lives or prevent addiction altogether.

Nearly 950 people in Connecticut died from accidental overdoses involving opioids last year, a slight decrease from 2017. But overdose deaths involving the powerful opioid fentanyl jumped 12 percent to 760 last year.

The LiveLOUD statewide awareness campaign features information about opioids, treatment options, services and advice for families.

The state Department of Public Health also is administering a new smartphone app called Naloxone and Overdose Response, or NORA. The app provides information on naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, including how to administer it.

“We can’t allow opioid addiction to continue consuming our families and residents. There are resources available to help no matter what stage individuals find themselves in,” Governor Lamont said. “My hope is today’s information is shared far and wide so that we can save lives or prevent someone from down the path of addiction altogether.”

“While the number of opioid-related deaths in Connecticut has leveled, even one overdose death is still too many,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “Educating the public is a critical component of addressing the opioid crisis and we believe the LiveLOUD campaign and NORA smartphone app will make it easier for people across the state to learn about what services are available to them.”