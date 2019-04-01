Milford woman comes forward accusing Joe Biden of inappropriate touching 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD — As Joe Biden considers a bid for president in 2020, two women have come forward to accuse the former Vice President or touching them inappropriately.

Amy Lappos of Milford told FOX61 that when she was an aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Hines in 2009, she met Biden at a fundraiser in Greenwich.

“He came over and put his hands around my head and pulled me in and I was like, oh my god he’s gonna kiss me,” Lappos said. “He touched my nose and was rubbing noses with me.”

Lappos is the second woman to make an accusation against Biden. On Friday, former Nevada Democratic politician Lucy Flores accuses Biden of making her feel “uneasy, gross and confused,” in 2014 when, at a campaign rally, she said he kissed her on the back of the head.

“The only reason I’m saying something now is because Lucy spoke out about Lucy’s experience and how Lucy feels about it and people in our party are calling her a liar,” said Lappos. “I’m bringing it up now to say: I believe her and that I, too, had a similar experience.”

There was another reason why Lappos felt brave enough to tell her story. In 2015, her daughter Bella, then in middle school, performed a silent protest that resulted in a change to the school’s dress code, one that she said unfairly targeted female students.

“That was part of the inspiration for me feeling like I need to tell my truth,” she said.

Biden has not released a statement specific to this latest accusation.