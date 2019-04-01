Northeast Living: Big Y Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're craving pizza, you want the freshest in town. Look no further than Big Y.

FOX61 heads over to Big Y to talk with Jessica, the Food Service Manager at Big Y, about their ever-so-fresh ingredients that will leave your mouth watering.

The Big Y Pizza Difference:

Store-made dough, made from scratch daily

Vipe ripen tomatoes for their tomato sauce

The freshest vegetables -- with 6-day delivery, they guarantee the freshest produce toppings

And, there are so many ways you can get your hands on one of these delicious slices!

As you stop in to do your shopping, order a pizza, and by the time you're finished, you can grab your pizza and go!*

Take and bake pizza options -- Enjoy the Big Y flavor available to take home and make yourself.

Call ahead to pick up -- whether for a large event or just lunch for the family, you can always call ahead to ensure your pizza is ready when you need it.

Hand-made dough is available for purchase.

Get a slice while shopping -- Sometimes grocery shopping can take some time, but never let hunger set in when it does. Enjoy a delicious slice of pizza on the go!

For more information about Big Y's pizzas, head over to their site to learn more.