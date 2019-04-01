Northeast Living: Big Y Pizza

If you're craving pizza, you want the freshest in town. Look no further than Big Y.
FOX61 heads over to Big Y to talk with Jessica, the Food Service Manager at Big Y, about their ever-so-fresh ingredients that will leave your mouth watering.
The Big Y Pizza Difference:
- Store-made dough, made from scratch daily
- Vipe ripen tomatoes for their tomato sauce
- The freshest vegetables -- with 6-day delivery, they guarantee the freshest produce toppings
And, there are so many ways you can get your hands on one of these delicious slices!
- As you stop in to do your shopping, order a pizza, and by the time you're finished, you can grab your pizza and go!*
- Take and bake pizza options -- Enjoy the Big Y flavor available to take home and make yourself.
- Call ahead to pick up -- whether for a large event or just lunch for the family, you can always call ahead to ensure your pizza is ready when you need it.
- Hand-made dough is available for purchase.
- Get a slice while shopping -- Sometimes grocery shopping can take some time, but never let hunger set in when it does. Enjoy a delicious slice of pizza on the go!
For more information about Big Y's pizzas, head over to their site to learn more.