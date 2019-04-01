× Six Flags New England to open for 2019 season

Agawam, MA. — As temperatures continue to rise and days get longer, New England’s thrill capital is preparing to welcome its guests back to their ground’s excitement.

Six Flags New England will open its gates for a new thrill season on April 6 and plans to celebrate with a “Straight A’s for a Free Day” campaign.

Opening in time for both Connecticut and Massachusetts’ spring break, the theme park welcomes all K-12 students to present their 2019 report card with straight A’s or GPA of 3.5 or greater, along with a valid i.d., in exchange for a free ticket for entry.

The offer will be honored on weekdays only from April 8-18.

This spring, guests will be welcomed by its all new attraction CYBORG™ Hyper Drive, as well as the classic experiences at the region’s top destination for thrills.

“Our entire team has worked relentlessly this off-season to ensure our guests have the best experience in our world class theme park,” Park President, Pete Carmichael said. “We are geared up for another great season and look forward to welcoming our loyal Members, Season Pass holders, and guests for the 2019 season.”

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale.

