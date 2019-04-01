Sunny Tuesday morning but increasing clouds throughout the day as possible nor’easter approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight will be a cold one with temps reaching the low 20s. Tuesday will start off sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon as a nor'easter approaches!

The bulk of that nor'easter will stay offshore. But the storm will get close enough to bring Connecticut some rain and *MAYBE* something wintry as it pulls away.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night after 8 PM. If this storm gets close enough to Connecticut, we might flip over to a period of wet snow before daybreak Wednesday and during the commute.

This is more likely in the hills but we can't rule out a bit of snow in the valleys either. Obviously it would be tough to get any accumulation on the roads this time of year (especially with temperatures above freezing).

But there might be some minor slushy accumulation in the higher elevations! Rain/snow ends mid morning followed by clearing. Then in true New England fashion, temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees by afternoon!

That's the thing about April snow. Even if you do get some, it doesn't usually last long.

Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler in the 40s and 50s. Then a front will bring another chance for showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

After a damp start to the weekend, the rest of the time looks dry and milder with temperatures rising into the 60s again!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: AM sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/(snow?) then clearing, breezy, mild. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of rain late/night. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, clearing, milder. High: Near 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 60s.

