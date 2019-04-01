× Technical problem causes delays for Southwest flights

Multiple Southwest flights have been delayed across the country, including Connecticut due to a ‘technical problem’.

The company says its entire system is being impacted currently.

At least one flight is delayed out of Bradley Airport.

Some people on twitter vented their frustration to Southwest as they remained boarded on their plane for at least two horus:

We are working diligently to get you on your way. Thank you for your patience. -Shelley — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

There’s no estimated time for a fix, according to Southwest.

This is a developing story.