Women seen fighting in Mass. road rage video identified; Charges expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVERS, Mass -- Massachusetts State Police said the two women who were shown fighting last week in the middle of the highway have been identified and charges are expected.

On Friday, at least two videos were made public that showed two women in an altercation as traffic streamed around them on a busy Rt. 128 at Exit 21 in Danvers. By the time police reached the scene, the women were gone.

Police identified the operator of the Subaru Outback as a 33-year-old woman from Gloucester, and the operator of the Nissan Altima as a 64-year-old woman from Beverly. Police said charges will be considered against the woman. Their identities have not been released.

According to Boston.com, the woman from Beverly is expected to be charged with with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The woman from Gloucester woman will be charged with assault and battery on a person over 60, disorderly conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, stopping on a state highway, and assault.

42.574673 -70.970609