A sendoff in style from Storrs for women’s hoop team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- March Madness has a way over-extending into April on the UConn campus.

It’s been that way a dozen years in a row.

The UConn Women’s Basketball team is yet again heading to the Final Four. Before they left for Tampa, about 250 fans showed up for a sendoff in front of Gampel Pavilion on a chilly Tuesday.

“We definitely have more of a drive to win this year,” said UConn Junior Killian Greene who was part of the pep band rallying the crowd as the team departed.

“I’ve been waiting and hoping and surely this is the year,” Greene added.

Alongside her daughter Erica, Lorraine MacIntire said she made the trip to see off her beloved Huskies after driving to Storrs from West Rutland, Vermont.

“We want to make sure they take that title in Tampa,” she said then added, “there is no doubt in my mind they are going all the way.”

UConn faces number one seeded Notre Dame Friday night at 9 p.m. for the right to play in the National Championship.