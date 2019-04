× Biker found dead in Middletown park

MIDDLETOWN — A 34-year-old man was found dead in a state park in Middletown Monday afternoon.

Environmental Conservation Police were called to Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown at 7:20pm Monday after a 34-year-old male was dead found in the park.

The man appeared to have been biking in the park. Officials said there was no sign of foul play.

They have not released an identity.